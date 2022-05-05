Light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol spoke with Marcos Villegas of Fight Hub TV about this weekend’s WBA title fight against Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez, saying that he’s not overwhelmed by the opportunity nor the big stage, and will just try to take his usual approach of winning the fight and going for the kill should it be available.

On Canelo saying he has a similar style to Golovkin and Kovalev

“Of course, maybe some things we have similar. We all can punch jabs (laughs), and uppercuts. Maybe similar but Golovkin, I think, is not too much similar. Every fighter has a different speed, different power, different conditioning...it’s all of this and every fighter has a unique (composition) of these skills.”

On if he might surprise Canelo with his ability

“I don’t know what will surprise him, I just have to do my job and maybe all my (ability) will surprise him.”

On Canelo having issues with fighters who have good jabs

“Maybe but I don’t bet on my jab.”

On how he thinks the fight with Canelo ends

“I don’t know. I believe I could win. Why not? It’s boxing and we both have power. And of course if I see I can knock him out, of course I will try to land my punches. Every time when I come to the ring I try to be ready for 12 rounds and if (the knockout presents itself), I will try to do it. But sometimes it doesn’t happen. This is the same.”