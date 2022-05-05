Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois pay-per-view lands in Miami

Don King’s putting in the effort to give Trevor Bryan’s alleged June 11th WBA “world” (aka “regular”) title defense against Daniel Dubois a veneer of credibility, as the 90-year-old promoter announced today that a pay-per-view event with the two headlining will land at Miami’s Casino Miami Jai-Alai.

To be clear, this in no way indicates that the fight will take place. King waited until the last minute to screw over Mahmoud Charr both times he was slated to fight Bryan (22-0, 15 KO); there’s no doubt in my mind that something will come up a week or two before showtime, allowing King to swap in a cheaper opponent long after the vast majority of ticket and PPV sales go through.

As for the undercard, King promised five championship bouts to go along with the main event, but will only deliver four NABA title fights.

DaCarree Scott (7-0, 6 KO) defends the heavyweight belt against recent Bryan victim Jonathan Guidry (17-1-2, 5 KO); cruiserweight titlist Johnnie Langston (10-3, 4 KO) meets Isaiah Thompson (6-1-1, 5 KO); welterweight titlist Tre’Sean Wiggins (13-5-3, 7 KO) fights Travis Castellon (17-4-1, 12 KO); and Ryan “Blue Chip” Martin (24-2, 14 KO) faces TBA for the lightweight belt.