Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol will hit the scales today ahead of Saturday night’s big main event from Las Vegas, the final touches before what will be one of the biggest fights of the year.

The weigh-in stream will start at 4 pm ET. If you can’t watch live, we’ll have updates as the weights come in in this stream:

Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KO) is the undisputed super middleweight champion, and going up in weight to face Bivol (19-0, 11 KO) for the WBA light heavyweight title. Canelo has won a belt at 175 lbs before, beating Sergey Kovalev in 2019, but never defended it.

The undercard will feature rising 140 lb contender Montana Love taking on Gabriel Valenzuela, plus many more in action, including Shakhram Giyasov, Zhilei Zhang, Marc Castro, Joselito Velazquez, and more.

Join us this afternoon!

Bad Left Hook will have full live coverage and round-by-round updates for Canelo vs Bivol on Saturday, May 7, starting at 3:15 pm ET for the prelim undercard bouts and 8 pm ET for the main card.