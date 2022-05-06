Devin Haney is set for the biggest fight of his professional career thus far when he takes on George Kambosos Jr in an undisputed lightweight title unification on June 5, but will be without at least one familiar face as it’s surfaced that trainer Ben Davison won’t be making the trip to Australia.

I asked Bill Haney on @fighthype and he informed me that Ben won't be making the trip to Australia, but that he and Lee Wylie will still be helping by studying Kambosos and helping to devise a game plan. #Boxing #KambososHaney https://t.co/VRfXmzfjYB pic.twitter.com/7GHnUVDMfm — Sean Zittel (@Sean_Zittel) May 6, 2022

“Ben Davison wasn’t able to come,” Bill Haney told Fight Hype. “Devin is gutted, he has a great relationship with Ben, and for Ben not to be able to come — because we had all intent and purposes of him being there — but we got a surprise.

“Absolutely (Davis is still helping with the game plan). Shout out Ben and Lee Wylie who’ve been sending over strategies. So for all intent and purposes, Ben ain’t gonna be there — he’s gonna be there in spirit and also in preparation.”

Obviously this is probably not the most idea scenario for Devin Haney as he’s entering enemy territory in a huge legacy fight early in his career, but well just have to see what Team Haney has in store as their big ‘surprise.’