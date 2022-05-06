How to watch Canelo vs Bivol: PPV price, start time, live streams, running order, full card information

Canelo Alvarez will return to the ring on Saturday, May 7, facing Dmitry Bivol in the main event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as boxing’s hot schedule just keeps cooking.

Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KO) will be the title challenger in this fight, not an unfamiliar position for him. The 31-year-old Mexican superstar hasn’t taken a loss since his 2013 defeat against Floyd Mayweather, and will be looking to notch his ninth straight win, his last blemish coming in a 2017 draw with Gennadiy Golovkin.

Bivol (19-0, 11 KO) is the noted underdog, but a true, top 175 lb fighter, and many believe — especially inside of boxing — that the Russian could be a major challenge for Canelo, and at the very least end a run of pretty clear dominance in recent fights.

How to watch Canelo vs Bivol

The fight is DAZN’s first pay-per-view in the United States, and can be purchased from DAZN by clicking here. The price is $59.99 for those who already have an active DAZN account, and $79.99 otherwise.

If you’re looking for an alternative way to watch live, the fight is also available through PPV.com. You can also purchase through traditional iNDEMAND pay-per-view via cable and satellite.

We will have live coverage!

Bad Left Hook will have full live coverage and round-by-round updates for Canelo vs Bivol on Saturday, May 7, starting at 3:15 pm ET for the prelim undercard bouts and 8 pm ET for the main card.

The main event is expected to go on around 11 pm ET, so fairly early for a major card such as this.

Even if you aren’t looking for round-by-round updates because you, too, are watching live, it’s a great place to hang out and chat with fellow fight fans during the event.

Here’s the full lineup:

Main Card

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol, light heavyweights, 12 rounds, for Bivol’s WBA title

Montana Love vs Gabriel Valenzuela, junior welterweights, 12 rounds

Shakhram Giyasov vs Christian Gomez, welterweights, 10 rounds

Marc Castro vs Pedro Vicente, lightweights, 6 rounds

Zhang Zhilei vs Scott Alexander, heavyweights, 10 rounds

Prelims

Joselito Velazquez vs Jose Soto, flyweights, 10 rounds

Alexis Espino vs Aaron Silva, middleweights, 8 rounds

Elnur Abduraimov vs Manny Correa, junior lightweights, 8 rounds

Fernando Molina vs Ricardo Valdovinos, junior welterweights, 6 rounds

