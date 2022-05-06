How to watch Canelo vs Bivol: PPV price, start time, live streams, running order, full card information

Canelo Alvarez will return to the ring on Saturday, May 7, facing Dmitry Bivol in the main event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as boxing’s hot schedule just keeps cooking.
Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KO) will be the title challenger in this fight, not an unfamiliar position for him. The 31-year-old Mexican superstar hasn’t taken a loss since his 2013 defeat against Floyd Mayweather, and will be looking to notch his ninth straight win, his last blemish coming in a 2017 draw with Gennadiy Golovkin.
Bivol (19-0, 11 KO) is the noted underdog, but a true, top 175 lb fighter, and many believe — especially inside of boxing — that the Russian could be a major challenge for Canelo, and at the very least end a run of pretty clear dominance in recent fights.
How to watch Canelo vs Bivol
The fight is DAZN’s first pay-per-view in the United States, and can be purchased from DAZN by clicking here. The price is $59.99 for those who already have an active DAZN account, and $79.99 otherwise.
If you’re looking for an alternative way to watch live, the fight is also available through PPV.com. You can also purchase through traditional iNDEMAND pay-per-view via cable and satellite.
We will have live coverage!
Bad Left Hook will have full live coverage and round-by-round updates for Canelo vs Bivol on Saturday, May 7, starting at 3:15 pm ET for the prelim undercard bouts and 8 pm ET for the main card.
The main event is expected to go on around 11 pm ET, so fairly early for a major card such as this.
Even if you aren’t looking for round-by-round updates because you, too, are watching live, it’s a great place to hang out and chat with fellow fight fans during the event.
Here’s the full lineup:
Main Card
- Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol, light heavyweights, 12 rounds, for Bivol’s WBA title
- Montana Love vs Gabriel Valenzuela, junior welterweights, 12 rounds
- Shakhram Giyasov vs Christian Gomez, welterweights, 10 rounds
- Marc Castro vs Pedro Vicente, lightweights, 6 rounds
- Zhang Zhilei vs Scott Alexander, heavyweights, 10 rounds
Prelims
- Joselito Velazquez vs Jose Soto, flyweights, 10 rounds
- Alexis Espino vs Aaron Silva, middleweights, 8 rounds
- Elnur Abduraimov vs Manny Correa, junior lightweights, 8 rounds
- Fernando Molina vs Ricardo Valdovinos, junior welterweights, 6 rounds
