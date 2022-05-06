Canelo vs Bivol weigh-in results, video, stare down, photos

Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol are 100 percent official for Saturday, as the two made weight easily today in Las Vegas ahead of Saturday night’s main event on DAZN pay-per-view.

Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KO) weighed in at 174.4 lbs, about what he weighed for his other light heavyweight bout in 2019 against Sergey Kovalev. Bivol (19-0, 11 KO) came in at 174.6 lbs for the defense of his WBA title.

It was, of course, a big and pro-Canelo crowd in Vegas, which Bivol took in as something new for sure.

“Feliz Cinco De Mayo, guys!” Bivol said with a smile to the largely booing audience. “Listening to the crowd, it’s motivating. Why shouldn’t I win this time? I’m focused only on the fight, making a great fight for boxing fans. I’m not thinking about what will come after. I don’t have any plans. My only plans are this fight.”

“I feel proud to represent my country on this weekend, I feel very excited,” Canelo stated. “I like this kind of challenge. Expect everything from me like always. I’m going to do my best in the ring and of course we want to win. The fans make me feel so happy and motivated. Viva Mexico!”

Undercard weights

Main Card

Montana Love 140 vs Gabriel Valenzuela 138.6

Shakhram Giyasov 146.6 vs Christian Gomez 146

Marc Castro 134.8 vs Pedro Vicente 134.8

Zhang Zhilei 276.2 vs Scott Alexander 222.6

Prelims

Joselito Velazquez 112.4 vs Jose Soto 113.8

Alexis Espino 163.6 vs Aaron Silva 164.4

Elnur Abduraimov 129.6 vs Manny Correa 128.6

Fernando Molina 139.6 vs Ricardo Valdovinos 139.4

