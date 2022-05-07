Canelo vs Bivol: Live streaming results, round by round, start time, main event ring walks, how to watch, odds, full info

Canelo Alvarez returns tonight, challenging Dmitry Bivol for the WBA 175 lb title in the main event of a DAZN pay-per-view from Las Vegas, NV.

Main card coverage will start at 8 pm ET, with main event ring walks expected around 11 pm ET, so earlier than most cards of this stature. There will also be prelim fights starting at 4:30 pm ET, going early to mix in with a good amount of hype content.

We’ll be here the whole way through, with fight-by-fight updates and highlights for the prelims, and then full round-by-round from Wil Esco for the main card. All updates and live coverage will come in this stream:

The DAZN PPV is priced at $59.99 for those who have active DAZN accounts, and $79.99 otherwise. If you’re looking for an alternative to watch without DAZN, PPV.com will have the fight, too, as will iNDEMAND’s traditional cable and satellite platforms.

Here’s the full rundown of tonight’s fights:

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 4:30 pm ET)

Joselito Velazquez (14-0-1, 9 KO) vs Jose Soto (15-1, 6 KO), flyweights, 10 rounds

Alexis Espino (9-0-1, 6 KO) vs Aaron Silva (9-0, 6 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds

Elnur Abduraimov (8-0, 7 KO) vs Manny Correa (11-0, 7 KO), junior lightweights, 8 rounds

Fernando Molina (7-0, 3 KO) vs Ricardo Valdovinos (8-1, 5 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (PPV, 8:00 pm ET)