Dmitry Bivol scored a stunning upset over Canelo Alvarez tonight in Las Vegas, staying undefeated and retaining his WBA light heavyweight title by unanimous decision.

All three judges had the fight 115-113 for Bivol. Bad Left Hook had it wider, at 117-111 and 118-110 on two separate unofficial cards.

Bivol (20-0, 11 KO) just was not overwhelmed by Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KO), and ultimately handed him the first official loss of his career since Floyd Mayweather beat him in 2013, back at 154 lbs.

For Bivol, it’s obviously an absolutely massive win, the biggest of his career. It could set up a rematch, as Canelo said he’d like to exercise the rematch clause he had in the contract. It’s unclear if that would be immediate, or maybe happen next year if Canelo is fully tied to a September trilogy bout with Gennadiy Golovkin still.

To be honest, there isn’t much for highlights because someone advised DAZN that a pay-per-view can’t have immediate highlights, as people might want to, uh, order the replay here in 2006, I guess, so we’ll have much more on Canelo vs Bivol and will plug in some proper highlights here when they are available.

