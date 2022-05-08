 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canelo vs Bivol: Boxing pros react to Dmitry Bivol’s win over Canelo Alvarez

Dmitry Bivol pulled the upset over Canelo Alvarez, and those in the boxing game gave him his deserved applause.

By Scott Christ
Dmitry Bivol is the toast of boxing after his win over Canelo Alvarez
Dmitry Bivol pulled the upset over Canelo Alvarez tonight in Las Vegas, winning a clear decision — even if the judges had it much closer than most any observer did — to retain his WBA light heavyweight title and remain undefeated.

Bivol (20-0, 11 KO) was simply too good and too disciplined for Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KO) tonight, handing Alvarez his first loss since 2013, when Floyd Mayweather beat a 22-year-old Canelo at 154 lbs.

It was a fight that had some similarities to that one — a strong technician getting the better of an often over-eager Canelo — but this was a different Canelo. This was a prime Canelo, in his own belief and that of many others, not a young kid taking a huge step up against a legend.

Tonight, he was simply out-boxed by a true light heavyweight, a fighter who had and executed the right game plan, and was never in awe of “the moment,” or the opponent, or what was on the line.

Dmitry Bivol knew he could win. And then he did.

The praise for Bivol is unanimous, of course, and should be. Some reactions from those in the boxing world:

