Before Dmitry Bivol beat Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night, the last fighter to score a win over the Mexican superstar was Floyd Mayweather, way back in 2013, when a 22-year-old Canelo was beaten by Mayweather, then the reigning pound-for-pound king.

And it looks like Mayweather cashed in a little bit on Canelo’s latest setback, posting a winning betting slip on his Instagram page:

A $10,000 bet for a guy like Mayweather isn’t actually that big a bet — he’s definitely posted bigger ones in the past — but I don’t know anyone who’s going to say no to winning $42,500, while calling it an “easy pick up.”

Perhaps the most entertaining thing on the post, however, is Adrien Broner replying, “Lol you won some money too I guess we just know boxing …. Good shit big bra”

Many of the replies to Broner’s reply (he did not post a winning slip on his page, for what it’s worth) questioned whether Broner won any money on a Bivol over Canelo bet, in particular because he recently said Bivol would be “easy” for Canelo:

Mayweather will also be, uh, “fighting” this week, as he heads to Dubai for a May 14 hotel helipad exhibition against “Dangerous” Don Moore, which is definitely an event, that is happening.