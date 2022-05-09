Edgar Berlanga vs Roamer Alexis Angulo headlines June 11th ESPN show at Hulu Theater

Edgar Berlanga’s really big on fighting former title challengers lately. The super middleweight prospect is set to headline a June 11th ESPN show at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater against Colombia’s Roamer Alexis Angulo.

The 24-year-old Berlanga (19-0, 16 KO) has struggled to find his footing since an explosive career start saw him score 16 consecutive first-round knockouts. Though he put a beating on Demond Nicholson in his first trip to the judges, he failed to impress in subsequent outings against Marcelo Coceres and Steve Rolls. There’s obviously plenty of time for him to get back on track, but he needs something big if he wants to reclaim any of his prior buzz.

Angulo (27-2, 23 KO) might not be the best canvas for that. Though he only managed to win a cumulative total of one round in his losses to Zurdo Ramirez and David Benavidez, he did manage to stay on his feet for 10 rounds against the latter and boasts a 2020 split decision win over Anthony Sims Jr. He’ll still likely lose, but it won’t be easy for Berlanga to look good in the process.

Berlanga said, “I’m so pumped to be headlining my second main event at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Get ready for another sold-out crowd! This one will be special because this will be my first main event during the festivities of the Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend, just like my idols Felix ‘Tito’ Trinidad and Miguel Cotto did. I’m following in the footsteps of greatness, but also continuing the legacy of bringing my people together on a beautiful weekend.

“For this fight, we decided to do the training camp on my Island, and it has been a great decision. It has been a great training camp in Puerto Rico. At the beginning of training camp, I met with ‘Tito’ Trinidad, and he gave me some very encouraging and motivating advice. He is my hero! I’ve been working very hard and I can’t wait to fight on June 11 to show what I’m made off. I will raise the Puerto Rican flag up high and represent for all my Boricuas around the world.”

Angulo said, “I look forward to getting back in action in the legendary Madison Square Garden and putting on a great show for all boxing fans, the Colombian fans, Puerto Rican fans, and the Latino community that will show out and support. I have proven to be a skilled, experienced, gritty, and valiant fighter. I intend to bring the same into the ring on June 11 against Edgar Berlanga.”

The evening’s other featured attraction, fellow Puerto Rican young gun Xander Zayas (13-0, 9 KO), takes on Ravshan Hudaynazarov (19-5, 14 KO) at super welterweight. The Uzbek is 2-5 in his last seven, though the press release proudly touts that only two of those defeats came inside the distance.

Zayas said, “For me, fighting at Madison Square Garden is always a great opportunity. It fills me with emotion because the fans always bring very positive and motivating energy. This coming June 11, I know it will not be the exception, as this will be my first fight on the weekend of the Puerto Rican Day Parade. I assure you that this will be the first of many. I want to continue bringing glory to Puerto Rico and Madison Square Garden, and I will continue to work hard to write my name in the history books as Cotto and Trinidad did.”

The ESPN+ portion is a Boricua smorgasbord, featuring Henry Lebron (15-0, 10 KO), Carlos Caraballo (15-1, 14 KO), Josue Vargas (20-2, 9 KO), Armani Almestica (5-0, 5 KO), Orlando Gonzalez (17-1, 10 KO), Omar Rosario (6-0, 2 KO), Frevian Gonzalez (4-1, 1 KO), and Christina Cruz (2-0, 0 KO)