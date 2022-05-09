2022 has been a very hard year for Canelo Alvarez fans.

The Dallas Cowboys lost in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs. Duke lost in the Final Four, and legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski is off to retirement. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers couldn’t even make it to the playoffs, finishing 11th in the NBA’s Western Conference. And the Boston Red Sox are stuck in last place in the NL East, ten and a half games behind the Yankees.

Add in Canelo’s stunning decision loss to Dimitry Bivol last weekend, and the collective disappointment was enough to leave the most die hard Canelo fan in despair. But at least one supporter is keeping the faith, and has his own ideas of what Canelo ought to do next.

@Canelo



It isn’t too late (yet) to switch back to the best promoter. — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) May 9, 2022

In case the tweet doesn’t load for you, that’s Oscar De La Hoya telling Canelo on Twitter that “It isn’t too late (yet) to switch back to the best promoter.”

De La Hoya promoted Canelo through most of his career, where depending on your point of view he either molded Canelo into the latest PPV powerhouse and inheritor of the Cinco de Mayo mantle as boxing’s star attraction, or hung around nearby while Canelo did all of that for himself.

Then Canelo filed a lawsuit for over a quarter of a billion dollars of damages against De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions in September of 2000, a move that eventually led to Golden Boy releasing Canelo from his contract. Canelo used that freedom to bounce between promotions and unify the super middleweight division in less than a year, and has continued to stick to one or two fight deals as a promotional free agent.

It’s worth noting that DAZN was also included in that $280 Million lawsuit, but that didn’t stop Canelo from mending fences and fighting four of his five fights since then on the DAZN platform. But, I don’t recall Canelo telling anyone with DAZN to “go f— yourself” on social media, either.

Money makes a fantastic emotional bandage in matters of business, so maybe there’s hope to see Canelo and Oscar reunited someday. Oscar took time out of Mother’s Day to put a feeler out, at least. And it’s not the first time Oscar has mentioned his belief that Canelo might come back to Golden Boy in the future for the right financial opportunity.

What do you think? Anyone have a story about hitting up an ex on social media when they were at an emotional low point during a holiday? Does that sort of thing ever end well? Share your thoughts and anecdotes in the comments below.