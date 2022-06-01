With Daniel Dubois set to make his next appearance on June 11 in Miami when he takes on Trevor Bryan, Dubois tells Sky Sports this fight will be a big opportunity for him to make a statement in the division. And with the winner of Dubois-Bryan likely to take on the winner of Hughie Fury vs Michael Hunter in July, Dubois doesn’t underestimate how important this showing is.

“I want to make a statement in devastating fashion. By any means necessary, but I’m looking to make a statement,” Dubois told Sky Sports. “This is an important fight. It’s a fight for my career and I’ve gotta fight my heart out, go in there and do the best I can and more.”

Dubois (17-1, 16 KOs) continues by saying that he’s made some changes in his training camp and feels confident heading into this meeting against an unbeaten Bryan, and that he’ll leverage all he has in order to win this fight to become the WBA’s ‘regular’ champion. Dubois has most recently won two straight fights since getting stopped by Joe Joyce in late 2020.

Meanwhile Bryan (22-0, 15 KOs) is coming off a split decision win over Jonathan Guidry this past January, and is now ready to take a step up in class, but we’ll just have to see how well prepared Bryan is for this kind of fight.