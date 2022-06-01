The heavyweight title rematch between unified titleholder Olekandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua looks like it’s found a home.

While Sky Sports reports that an official date has yet to be locked in, the venue of Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia has emerged as the leading candidate to hold the fight with a July 23 date appearing to be most likely.

And should all this news hold true, it will put Joshua back in familiar territory, as he’s previously fought in Saudi Arabia when he faced Andy Ruiz in their rematch following his disastrous knockout.

Joshua has most recently made headlines as it’s been reported that he’s now hired Robert Garcia as his lead trainer, and there’s lots of speculation as to how well (or not well) that pairing could work out without much time to really learn one another.

We’ll be sure to post more details on all developments on the heavyweight rematch as more information surfaces.