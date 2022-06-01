Errol Spence Jr confirms Ryan Garcia paid $20,000 bet on Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero fight

You may have seen Ryan Garcia and Errol Spence Jr seated near one another ringside at last weekend’s Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero fight, with Danny Garcia also next to Spence.

You may have heard that Garcia put $20,000 on the line against Spence and said that Romero would win the fight. Obviously, Romero did not win the fight, getting stopped in the sixth round.

We hear a lot about bets between fighters or promoters or whatever — Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn bet ONE MILLION DOLLARS! — but this one appears to have been legit, with Spence confirming that Garcia paid his debt:

Ryan paid me @RyanGarcia — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) June 1, 2022

Garcia called out Gervonta Davis for a December fight, but first is set to return on July 16 against Javier Fortuna in a DAZN main event, while three-belt welterweight titleholder Spence is still looking to make a long-awaited undisputed bout with Terence Crawford.

You may be wondering about Danny Garcia, in “Doc Holliday forgot Johnny Tyler was there” fashion. He’s moving up to 154 lbs for a July 30 fight against Jose Benavidez Jr.