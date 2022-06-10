Kyoguchi vs Bermudez: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Hiroto Kyoguchi and Esteban Bermudez will square off in a DAZN main event tonight from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, in what you might call a “title consolidation” at 108 lbs.

Kyoguchi currently holds the WBA “super world” bantamweight title, which is the one people pay attention to, while Bermudez holds the WBA “world” title, aka the “regular” title, aka the one no one takes seriously if a “super world” title exists.

We’ll be here with live coverage starting at 8 pm ET on DAZN. There will also be prelim fights starting at 5 pm ET on DAZN, and also free on YouTube. Updates and scoring will come in the comments section, and we’ll also have immediate post-fight results, highlights, and recap on the front page when the show ends.

Kyoguchi is generally considered the No. 1 fighter in the division at the moment, while Bermudez is coming off of a big upset win over Carlos Canizales just over a year ago in Mexico City, and Canizales was considered a top guy in the division, too.

Along with the main event, we’ll see Jorge Castaneda face Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez in a 10-round bout at 130 lbs. Hernandez was once considered a red hot, top prospect, but a 2019 first round knockout loss to Roger Gutierrez set him back. That’s a loss that has aged as well as a first round KO can, really, because Gutierrez now holds a WBA title. Hernandez has won three straight and is still just 24 years old.

In addition, Mayerlin Rivas will defend her WBA 122 lb belt against Karina Fernandez, and super middleweight prospect Diego Pacheco faces Raul Ortega.

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)