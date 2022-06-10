Munguia vs Kelly press conference quotes and photos

Jaime Munguia and Jimmy Kelly spoke at their Thursday press conference ahead of Saturday’s DAZN main event, as did a couple of fighters on the undercard but apparently not their opponents.

Here’s what they had to say, along with promoter Oscar De La Hoya now claiming he’s very familiar with Jimmy Kelly.

Jaime Munguia

“I feel excited to be back in Anaheim. I want to thank everyone for being here. I am happy with my training camp. I think we are well prepared, and we will show it off this Saturday.”

“There have been some opportunities that didn’t happen; let’s hope that they do happen in the future. Jimmy Kelly is a great fighter, he has all my respect, but I think I will raise my hands in victory on Saturday.”

“I moved to Big Bear for more sparring opportunities, mostly due to my size. There is more variety and available fighters [to go spar in Big Bear], so it helps me more. It’s beautiful, a great place to train, and we are there 100% to work.”

Jimmy Kelly

“At the end of the day, it’s me in the ring. I’ve been to Australia and got robbed, and I came back and beat Kanat Islam. I got an opportunity here, and I’m looking forward to it. I’m going up against one of the best, and I’m confident I will get the job done. I also want one of those Rolexes.”

“I’ve been at a good level. My camp was great, a little short, but I was in preparation anyways. I’m looking forward to the fight.”

“[Other fighters] probably don’t give me a chance because I’m quiet; I keep things to myself. I’m a family man at first. That’s my most important job. It’s my daughter’s birthday on the day of the fight. So I’m going to do it for her. I’m not a flashy person and don’t have too much on my name, but I come to fight. I’m going to be fighting my ass off.”

Oscar Duarte

“I am very excited. I am ready to win this Saturday. I am happy to be back in [Southern California]; it’s been about three years since I fought here last. I am very motivated, well prepared, and hungry for victory. I will dedicate this fight to all the Mexican fans to show them who Oscar Duarte is.”

Yokasta Valle

“I feel very excited to fight in a Munguia undercard. It’s a dream come true to be fighting here in Anaheim. I won’t let you guys down! I’m going to defend my title for the fifth time. First, I want to defend my title, then I would like to unify, and you guys know who has the belts. I want to fight all the champions in my weight.”

Evan Sanchez

“I feel honored. This is my fourth time opening for DAZN on a Golden Boy card. I feel ready. This training camp was amazing. I fixed many things I did wrong in my last fight and am ready to perform. I always put on a show. I have been progressing and learning. I’m learning from every fight.”

Oscar De La Hoya

“It’s going to be an entertaining fight. I’ve been studying Kelly for a while now.* He’s the real deal. He’s coming back from an amazing win, and I strongly feel that when you’re from the hotbed of boxing overseas in the UK, you have a chip on your shoulder. Whenever Jamie Munguia fights, it is going to be an action-packed fight. It’s a great fight on paper, and once the bell rings, it will be a war.”

[* Editor’s Note: De La Hoya said on Wednesday’s MMA Hour: “I don’t even know who the hell he is. ... It’s this kid Kelly, who really — I’m the biggest fight fan ever and I don’t know who he is.”]

“In terms of Charlo, we were ready to make the fight. We were ready to do whatever it took to give Jaime Munguia the fight he wants, and everybody has been asking for. One thing about Charlo and the whole PBC stable is that they hide behind Al Haymon; that’s the bottom line. We don’t want to make ordinary fights; we want to make the best fights. I hope Charlo grows some balls and tells his promoter to fight the very best. These are the fights boxing needs and the fights the fans deserve.”

“I’m not going to exclude our partner DAZN from any type of negotiation. There’s always room for negotiation. Meet us halfway; we can walk across the street; we can meet in the middle of the street. There is no protection; Mungia is ready for anyone. They’re hiding behind Al Haymon, and that’s the bottom line. If the fighters really want to fight, they have to stop saying, ‘talk to my promoter/manager.’ The fighters have a voice, and they need to use it.”

