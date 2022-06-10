BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom talks to Sky Sports about his plans to stage a women’s middleweight bout between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields, and while no formal announcement of that fight has yet been made, he assures the public that he’s looking forward to announcing a planned September fight shortly.

It’s no secret that Marshall and Shields aren’t too fond of one another and have a history that dates back to their amateur days, and Shalom says that kind of story and energy surrounding the fight could be the building blocks for multiple fights between the two combatants.

“I think so [this could be a multi-fight deal],” said Shalom. “I think first and foremost both fighters will want to deal with each other at the first fight, they won’t want to have messing around, they’ll want to do the business and won’t be thinking about the rematch. “But when you’ve got two people like that and such different personalities and styles you can’t help but think ‘is this a trilogy, is this the start of something that we’ve never seen in women’s boxing?’”

Shalom would continue by saying he doesn’t believe there’s ever been a rivalry in women’s boxing that has really stood the test of time, and in that sense this could prove to be a breath of fresh air for the sport.

But as for now Shalom reiterates that both Marshall and Shields remain committed to facing one another, and he’s hoping to parlay that into a landmark event.