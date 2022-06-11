 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bryan vs Dubois: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, main event ring walks, full card info

Trevor Bryan takes on Daniel Dubois in a Don King PPV main event from Miami!

By Scott Christ
Trevor Bryan faces Daniel Dubois from Miami today!
David Martin-Warr/DKP

How to watch Bryan vs Dubois

The fight is available on PPV for $29.99. Traditional PPV through cable or satellite is set to being at 5 pm ET, and the online stream (which can be ordered through FITE TV) will start at 4 pm ET.

The main event has been advertised to start around 6:30 pm ET, or 11:30 pm in the United Kingdom.

Full Card (PPV, 4:00 pm ET)

  • Trevor Bryan (22-0, 15 KO) vs Daniel Dubois (17-1, 16 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds
  • Luis Rodriguez (8-0, 8 KO) vs Ryan Adams (8-5-1, 6 KO), super middleweights, 6 rounds
  • DeCarree Scott (7-0, 6 KO) vs Jonathan Guidry (17-1-2, 5 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Johnnie Langston (10-3, 4 KO) vs Isaiah Thompson (6-1-1, 5 KO), cruiserweights, 10 rounds
  • Ahmed Elbiali (21-1, 18 KO) vs Dervin Colina (16-1, 14 KO), light heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Raynel Mederos (6-0, 1 KO) vs Ryan Wilson (1-0, 1 KO), juior welterweights, 4 rounds
  • Tre’Sean Wiggins (13-5-3, 7 KO) vs Travis Castellon (17-4-1, 12 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Anthony Lenk (17-8, 7 KO) vs Ian Green (15-2, 11 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds

Note: This is a preliminary card layout that depends on how long Wiggins vs Castellon lasts, basically. Mederos vs Wilson and Rodriguez vs Adams could both shift around in card placement.

