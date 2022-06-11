Bryan vs Dubois: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, main event ring walks, full card info

How to watch Bryan vs Dubois

The fight is available on PPV for $29.99. Traditional PPV through cable or satellite is set to being at 5 pm ET, and the online stream (which can be ordered through FITE TV) will start at 4 pm ET.

The main event has been advertised to start around 6:30 pm ET, or 11:30 pm in the United Kingdom.

Full Card (PPV, 4:00 pm ET)

Trevor Bryan (22-0, 15 KO) vs Daniel Dubois (17-1, 16 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds

Luis Rodriguez (8-0, 8 KO) vs Ryan Adams (8-5-1, 6 KO), super middleweights, 6 rounds

DeCarree Scott (7-0, 6 KO) vs Jonathan Guidry (17-1-2, 5 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds

Johnnie Langston (10-3, 4 KO) vs Isaiah Thompson (6-1-1, 5 KO), cruiserweights, 10 rounds

Ahmed Elbiali (21-1, 18 KO) vs Dervin Colina (16-1, 14 KO), light heavyweights, 10 rounds

Raynel Mederos (6-0, 1 KO) vs Ryan Wilson (1-0, 1 KO), juior welterweights, 4 rounds

Tre’Sean Wiggins (13-5-3, 7 KO) vs Travis Castellon (17-4-1, 12 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds

Anthony Lenk (17-8, 7 KO) vs Ian Green (15-2, 11 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds

Note: This is a preliminary card layout that depends on how long Wiggins vs Castellon lasts, basically. Mederos vs Wilson and Rodriguez vs Adams could both shift around in card placement.