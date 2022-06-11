Munguia vs Kelly: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Jaime Munguia will return to action tonight from Anaheim, headlining Golden Boy’s latest billion dollar blockbuster event against Jimmy Kelly in a 165 lb catchweight bout set for 12 rounds.

Wil Esco will be on the call, with live updates and discussion coming in the comments of this post. Live coverage will begin at 8 pm ET with the main card on DAZN.

There will also be prelim fights streaming both on DAZN and free on YouTube (that is a link, if you click it, it will take you to the video) starting at 5 pm ET.

On the main show undercard, there will be three fights before Munguia vs Kelly, including Oscar Duarte vs Mark Bernaldez at 135, set for 10 rounds; Yokasta Valle defending her IBF 105 lb title against Lorraine Villalobos, also set for 10 rounds; and an eight-round juniro middleweight opener between Evan Sanchez and Carlos Ortiz.

Join us tonight!

Full Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)