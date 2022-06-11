Berlanga vs Angulo: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Edgar Berlanga will look to stay unbeaten and maybe impress a bit more in his return tonight, when he faces Roamer Alexis Angulo in a 10-round super middleweight event on ESPN and ESPN+.

Our live coverage will take place in the comments with discussion, updates, and scoring, and the main post will be updated with fight results as they come in, too.

Main card coverage will kick off at 11 pm ET, with ESPN picking up coverage at that point. The two main card bouts will still air on ESPN+ with the rest of the prelim action, which starts at 7:10 pm ET on the streaming service. Lots of Puerto Rican fighters in action up and down the card, of course, since the card is taking place on Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend.

The co-feature on the night, and the only other fight on the ESPN broadcast it seems, will be an eight-round junior lightweight bout between Henry Lebron and Luis Lebron. That is not a typo. They have the same surname.

I will be in for at least some part of the prelims, most likely, and definitely for the main card at 11.

Prelims (ESPN+, 7:10 pm ET)

Carlos Caraballo (15-1, 14 KO) vs Victor Santillan (11-0, 4 KO), junior featherweights, 8 rounds

Josue Vargas (20-2, 9 KO) vs Dakota Linger (12-5-3, 8 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds

Armani Almestica (5-0, 5 KO) vs Eliseo Villalobos (2-2, 1 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds

Orlando Gonzalez (17-1, 10 KO) vs Pablo Cruz (22-4-1, 6 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds

Omar Rosario (6-0, 2 KO) vs Julio Rosa (4-0, 1 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds

Frevian Gonzalez (4-1, 1 KO) vs Refugio Montellano (2-0, 1 KO), lightweights, 4 rounds

Christina Cruz (2-0, 0 KO) vs Maryguenn Vellinga (3-2-2, 2 KO), flyweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 11:00 pm ET)