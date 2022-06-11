ShoBox full fight video highlights and results: Bakhodir Jalolov knocks out Jack Mulowayi

Bakhodir Jalolov made his ShoBox debut tonight in Verona, New York, knocking out Jack Mulowayi in the eighth and final round of their heavyweight main event.

Jalolov, who won Olympic gold as a super heavyweight (that’s anything over 201 lbs) at the Tokyo Olympics, is a blue chipper from Uzbekistan and now 11-0 (11 KO) as a professional. To note, he turned pro before fighting in Tokyo last summer, actually going pro in 2018 because the Olympics allow for pros to qualify and fight at the Games now.

Mulowayi (11-3-1, 7 KO) was a decent sort of opponent for Jalolov considering where the younger man is in his career. The 35-year-old “Big Jack,” originally from the Congo and now based in Belgium, had gone 10 full rounds with Frank Sanchez in 2019. He didn’t win any of those rounds, but he went them.

Here, Jalolov finished the show in eight, having dominated the fight.

CompuBox did not record Mulowayi landing a single power punch until the sixth round, going 0/4, 0/5, 0/9, 0/8, and 0/12 in the first five rounds.

Overall, Mulowayi landed 17 of 147 (11.6%) of his total punches thrown, and a miserable 7 of 77 (9.1%) of his power shots, with 10 of 70 jabs connecting. Jalolov, on the other hand, landed 47.5% (75 of 158) of his power shots, and 99 of 331 (29.9%) of his total punches, total one-way traffic in this fight.

Jalolov vs Mulowayi highlights

KO TO CLOSE THE SHOW @BakhodirJalolov knocks out Jack Mulowayi in the final round to remain undefeated! #SHOBOX pic.twitter.com/s8fVd37P8I — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 11, 2022

Undercard highlights and results

George Arias SD-8 Alante Green

Arias & Green going at it on the ropes #SHOBOX pic.twitter.com/N5wz91Z3RT — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 11, 2022

Chann Thonson TKO-5 Tyler Tomlin