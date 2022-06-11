Daniel Dubois dominated his fight with Trevor Bryan today in Miami, lifting the WBA’s much-maligned secondary (“world” aka “regular”) heavyweight title from the American via fourth round TKO.

Dubois (18-1, 17 KO) was in control of this fight from the get-go, hurting Bryan (22-1, 15 KO) in the opening round and sending a clear message that he was a far cry from prior Bryan opponents.

Bryan, 32, really landed basically nothing of real consequence, and mainly lasted as long as he did because he does slip shots pretty well and is a big, tough man. But Dubois caught him coming in with a short little left hook on the chin in round four, sending Bryan crashing face-down to the canvas. The veteran did try to get up, but was clearly in no condition to continue, and the referee stopped the fight.

The 24-year-old Dubois remains one of the best young heavyweights in the game, and now Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions have the option of either trying to force a fight with the winner of Usyk vs Joshua 2, which has as part of the title collection the real WBA title, or doing sort of what Don King has done with this belt for years, which is hide it away halfway in the shadows and sell “world heavyweight title fights” to a tiny audience of people who don’t know better.

Bryan vs Dubois highlights

Face down. Goodnight!



We've seen him do it time-and-time again...@DynamiteDubois adds another highlight reel KO to the list #DuboisBryan pic.twitter.com/SrScKsZ1v7 — Boxing on BT Sport (@BTSportBoxing) June 11, 2022

