Edgar Berlanga stayed unbeaten but may have been give a questionable amount of credit by the judges, beating Roamer Alexis Angulo on very wide scores in New York.

Berlanga won on tallies of 98-92, 99-91, and 99-91 in a fight where he spent more time moving and boxing than we’ve ever seen, while Angulo applied pressure, did a little damage, and frustrated his younger opponent a fair bit.

Bad Left Hook’s unofficial card had it even at 95-95, but surely you can find six rounds here for Berlanga. Eight or nine may just be stretching reality a bit.

Berlanga (20-0, 16 KO) clearly is more focused simply on winning now, but as for that frustration, ESPN cameras did catch him trying to bite Angulo (27-3, 23 KO) in the seventh round, and after the bell to end the 10th and final round, he sort of headbutted Angulo and tried to go after him when Angulo was walking back to his corner.

It was neither an entertaining nor particularly interesting fight, all in all, and the most to read into this might be people questioning Berlanga’s mentality going forward. But he said he felt good in the ring, and that he believes he boxed very well and defied critics.

“We said if we landed a clean shot and he goes, he goes, but if we gotta box 10 rounds, that’s exactly what (we’d do), and I wanted to do that,” Berlanga said. “I wanted to show the critics, all the people that said I’m not worthy enough to be where I gotta be in the sport, to compete with the veterans sooner or later. I feel like I proved my point.”

Bernardo Osuna did bring up the bite that the cameras caught — which, for the record, the referee just didn’t see, he wasn’t in position — and Berlanga replied.

“Nah, ‘cause he was throwing elbows. I was about to do a Mike Tyson on him,” he laughed. “But he kept throwing his elbows. I didn’t want to cut. I was ready to bite him like Mike Tyson.”

Berlanga said he knew Angulo was a tough guy, and that he feels his power is still there, but he didn’t want to fall for any traps from the 38-year-old Colombian.

Berlanga vs Angulo highlights

If you’re wondering why there aren’t more highlights, it’s because it wasn’t really a “highlights” sort of fight.

Henry Lebron UD-8 Luis Lebron

Henry (16-0, 10 KO) was the prospect here, and put in the prospect performance, winning on scores of 78-74, 79-73, and 80-72. Bad Left Hook also had it 80-72. Waleska Roldan was the judge who found two rounds for Luis (18-3-1, 11 KO).

This was fun to watch and listen to Tim Bradley in particular try to call because not only were they both named Lebron, but they both wore blue trunks and blue shoes. Henry had a yellow waistband, Luis’ was sort of an orange-gold.

I am taking up space describing a fight that was not very interesting. Luis ineffectively attempted to pressure and Henry was the better boxer and won the rounds.