Former unified heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua has just inked a long-term deal with DAZN, in an agreement that will continue and expand their existing relationship.

Under the terms of their new deal, not only will Joshua be fighting on that streaming platform, but he’s also now a shareholder, special advisor, and brand ambassador for the company.

“I am entering a new phase in my career with a new training environment, new coaches and now a new broadcaster,” said Joshua. “Negotiations at this level take time so I am pleased to have it all wrapped up and now I can fully focus on giving the fans and DAZN what they want, knockouts in the glamour division.

“DAZN’s vision and passion to innovate is what attracted me to the partnership. They are leading the digital landscape in sport and the future of sports broadcasting. I am really looking forward to a long and successful partnership.”

DAZN’s representatives also expressed their enthusiasm with this new deal, believing that their vision for the future strongly aligns with Joshua’s. Of course, should Joshua be able to regain all the world titles he lost to Oleksandr Usyk in their upcoming rematch, that will only serve the increase the value of Joshua to DAZN’s platform.