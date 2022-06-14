It’s Tuesday, and that means we’ve got a boxing podcast for you, and your ears!
This week, John and myself take a look forward to Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr this coming Saturday on ESPN; a bit on Jake Paul that you can skip over but I promise you is not the usual Jake Paul discussion; Naoya Inoue once again proving his greatness and the weird, miserable boxing fan existence that refuses to see anything as being actually great; Jaime Munguia and Golden Boy’s “blueprint”; Edgar Berlanga and more from last week.
As always, thank you so much for listening!
A quick rundown of the topics:
- 0:00:00 Introduction
- 0:02:14 Preview: Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr and the promise of power-punching joy, and Robeisy Ramirez’s chance to impress against Abraham Nova
- 0:13:43 The path to UNDISPUTED! at light heavyweight and Scott’s continuing fight with the modern concept in general
- 0:18:55 News! Chisora vs Pulev and Madrimov vs Soro rematches, Jake Paul goes to MSG and Spike O’Sullivan can be the Jerry Lawler to his Andy Kaufman, Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor
- 0:32:44 Intermission: Scott’s Movie Pick and John’s high school memories
- 0:42:22 Last Week Review, Pt. 1: Naoya Inoue’s greatness and modern boxing fans refusing to be impressed by anyone
- 0:48:05 Last Week Review, Pt. 2: Hiroto Kyoguchi’s bloody win over Esteban Bermudez
- 0:52:20 Last Week Review, Pt. 3: Daniel Dubois triumphs on the discontinued jai alai court, Don King loses his last card to play
- 0:59:03 Last Week Review, Pt. 4: Edgar Berlanga doesn’t impress, raises more questions about his potential and future
- 1:03:30 Last Week Review, Pt. 5: Jaime Munguia and Golden Boy’s supposed “superstar-making” blueprint
- 1:11:58 Last Week Review, Pt. 6: Bakhodir Jalolov and Richard Riakporhe
- 1:15:10 Thoughts on Simiso Buthelezi
