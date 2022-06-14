It’s Tuesday, and that means we’ve got a boxing podcast for you, and your ears!

This week, John and myself take a look forward to Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr this coming Saturday on ESPN; a bit on Jake Paul that you can skip over but I promise you is not the usual Jake Paul discussion; Naoya Inoue once again proving his greatness and the weird, miserable boxing fan existence that refuses to see anything as being actually great; Jaime Munguia and Golden Boy’s “blueprint”; Edgar Berlanga and more from last week.

As always, thank you so much for listening!

A quick rundown of the topics:

0:00:00 Introduction

Introduction 0:02:14 Preview: Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr and the promise of power-punching joy, and Robeisy Ramirez’s chance to impress against Abraham Nova

Preview: Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr and the promise of power-punching joy, and Robeisy Ramirez’s chance to impress against Abraham Nova 0:13:43 The path to UNDISPUTED! at light heavyweight and Scott’s continuing fight with the modern concept in general

The path to UNDISPUTED! at light heavyweight and Scott’s continuing fight with the modern concept in general 0:18:55 News! Chisora vs Pulev and Madrimov vs Soro rematches, Jake Paul goes to MSG and Spike O’Sullivan can be the Jerry Lawler to his Andy Kaufman, Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor

News! Chisora vs Pulev and Madrimov vs Soro rematches, Jake Paul goes to MSG and Spike O’Sullivan can be the Jerry Lawler to his Andy Kaufman, Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor 0:32:44 Intermission: Scott’s Movie Pick and John’s high school memories

Intermission: Scott’s Movie Pick and John’s high school memories 0:42:22 Last Week Review, Pt. 1: Naoya Inoue’s greatness and modern boxing fans refusing to be impressed by anyone

Last Week Review, Pt. 1: Naoya Inoue’s greatness and modern boxing fans refusing to be impressed by anyone 0:48:05 Last Week Review, Pt. 2: Hiroto Kyoguchi’s bloody win over Esteban Bermudez

Last Week Review, Pt. 2: Hiroto Kyoguchi’s bloody win over Esteban Bermudez 0:52:20 Last Week Review, Pt. 3: Daniel Dubois triumphs on the discontinued jai alai court, Don King loses his last card to play

Last Week Review, Pt. 3: Daniel Dubois triumphs on the discontinued jai alai court, Don King loses his last card to play 0:59:03 Last Week Review, Pt. 4: Edgar Berlanga doesn’t impress, raises more questions about his potential and future

Last Week Review, Pt. 4: Edgar Berlanga doesn’t impress, raises more questions about his potential and future 1:03:30 Last Week Review, Pt. 5: Jaime Munguia and Golden Boy’s supposed “superstar-making” blueprint

Last Week Review, Pt. 5: Jaime Munguia and Golden Boy’s supposed “superstar-making” blueprint 1:11:58 Last Week Review, Pt. 6: Bakhodir Jalolov and Richard Riakporhe

Last Week Review, Pt. 6: Bakhodir Jalolov and Richard Riakporhe 1:15:10 Thoughts on Simiso Buthelezi

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.