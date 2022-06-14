As was just announced, Floyd Mayweather will once again enter the ring in a fall exhibition bout where he’ll take on Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura. The bout is being targeted for September but specific details surrounding the matchup — like the rules and length — have yet be announced.

Mayweather is just recently coming off an exhibition bout in Abu Dhabi against Don Moore and apparently wants to keep an active schedule is hi post-professional fighting career.

“My legacy is already engraved in stone, like I said before, but it’s still great just to go around the world and entertain people from all walks of life,” said Mayweather. “I’m pretty sure he’s gonna come out and give his best, like any and every guy, but I’ve seen every style, so, my job is just to go out there, be me, have fun and do what I do best.

“September we’re going to have fun and entertain people. I’m Floyd Mayweather to him. He’s just another opponent to me.”

Asakura currently holds a 16-3 record and introduced himself to the world stage using his social media, saying he plans to use this opportunity against Mayweather to build his own brand and profile internationally.