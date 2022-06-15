Tyson Fury is fully expected to fight again according to recent reports, but now we might have to question just how viable that comeback will be after Fury has quoted a half billion dollar figure that it’s going to take him to re-enter the squared circled. Speaking to talkSPORT, Fury mentions the hefty sum he’s looking for.

“I’m telling you the truth, if you want me out of retirement it’s gonna cost half a billi...What you’ve gotta do is go and get half a billi, and then the Gypsy King will come out and solve all his problems for him,” Fury said in regards to potentially facing Oleksandr Usyk should he beat Anthony Joshua again in their rematch.

Fury continued on by mentioning that he’ll be the UK’s last hope if Usyk does in fact take care of Joshua for a second time, which is expected to be the likely outcome considering how the first fight went.

“Because if AJ gets beat again off Usyk, then there’s only gonna be one man to redeem this great fighting nation of the United Kingdom and he goes by the name of Tyson Fury. I can solve all the problems, the embarrassment, all that stuff that’s gonna happen. One call, but it’s gonna cost half a billi. 500 million pounds or dollars, I don’t care, as long as it’s half a billi.”

Whether or not Fury holds firm on this price demand is something that remains to be seen, but it could potentially just be a starting point he’s publicly throwing out there for fun — because let’s face it, it’s going to be plenty difficult to raise that kind of capital for that kind of fight.