ESPYS to honor Vitali Klitschko with Courage Award

ESPN announced yesterday that former heavyweight champion, Hall of Fame inductee, and mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award during the July 20th ESPYS.

Klitschko has been a central figure in his country's defense since it was invaded by Russian forces in late February.

“It is a great honor for me to receive this award,” said Klitschko, 50. “I am convinced that this is a recognition of the courage and inviolability of the Ukrainian people, who have been bravely resisting the Russian aggressor for more than 3 months. This is an award for everyone who defends the independence and freedom of Ukraine.”

“Dr. Ironfist” spent over a decade as one of the most consistent and devastating forces in the sport, racking up a dozen title defenses and at one point holding the all-time record for knockout percentage among heavyweight champions. He retired in 2013 with a 45-2 (41 KO), his only losses coming via shoulder injury against Chris Byrd and cuts against Lennox Lewis in fights he was winning on every scorecard.

Following his exit from the ring, Klitschko successfully ran for mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine in 2014, a position he’s held ever since. Of late, both he and brother Wladimir have become some of the most prominent figures in his country’s defense against the ongoing Russian invasion.