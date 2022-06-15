Matchroom to hold first Australian show in September, Liam Paro vs Brock Jarvis as main event

Matchroom Boxing are headed to Australia, as promoter Eddie Hearn has been promising for months. An exact date and venue have not yet been announced, but the show will be held in September, headlined by Liam Paro and Brock Jarvis in the main event.

Paro (22-0, 13 KO) won a split decision over Yomar Alamo on Jake Paul’s last fight card in December, and the 26-year-old is currently ranked No. 3 contender by the IBF, which is kind of ridiculous but he has held their “International” title and has done what was asked of him.

The 24-year-old Jarvis (20-0, 18 KO) will seemingly be going up in weight again, something that’s been constant for him since he turned pro in 2017. He started off at 118, did a few fights at 122, did one at 126, one at 130, and his last bout was at 135. You may have seen that fight, where he had some trouble with Alejandro Frias but did come back for a fifth round stoppage.

On paper, this is a well-matched fight between two young guys who want to break through as serious contenders.

The card will also have Skye Nicolson (4-0, 0 KO), who turned pro in March and has already had four fights, two in the US and two in the UK, so this will be her first pro fight at home, and also heavyweight Demsey McKean (21-0, 13 KO), a 31-year-old southpaw who has gone abroad for his last two fights.