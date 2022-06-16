According to a new report from ESPN, the New York State Athletic Commission is going to suspend Top Rank prospect Edgar Berlanga for an indefinite period of time for attempting to bite Roamer Alexis Angulo during their fight over the weekend.

Berlanga is also facing a fine from the commission.

Berlanga ended up taking a unanimous decision over Angulo in that bout but his actions in the seventh round, when he tried to go Pac Man on Angulo in a moment of frustration, didn’t sit well with the Marquess of Queensberry crowd.

Berlanga sort of joked off the incident in the immediate aftermath, but soon after apologized for his actions. And now, as for the consequences of his actions, it’s expected that NYSAC will provide further details on the specifics and length of their disciplinary action by Friday.

It wasn’t very long ago that Berlanga was red hot with momentum, stemming from his lengthy first round knockout streak, but expectations have been tempered mightily over his last four outings where he’s failed to impress. We’ll see where Berlanga goes from here.