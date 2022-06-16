Dalton Smith vs Sam O’maison, Erica Farias vs Sandy Ryan 2 lead August 6th DAZN show

Matchroom’s leaning on its prospects for its new August 6th show in Sheffield, which will see Dalton Smith meet Sam O’maison for the vacant British super lightweight title and amateur standout Sandy Ryan rematch former two-division champion Erica Farias.

The 25-year-old Smith (11-0, 9 KO) has definitely looked the goods during his rise through the ranks, and Matchroom brought up the possibility of challenging for the British belt after “Thunder” ran over Mauro Perouene two weeks back. He doesn’t figure to have much trouble with O’maison (17-3-1, 7 KO), who briefly held the English title before losing it in an 0-1-1 duology with Kay Prospere.

It’s the co-feature that looks to be legitimately competitive. Ryan (3-1, 2 KO) tried to jump right into contention against Farias (27-5, 10 KO), who’d lost three straight to elite competition, but ultimately fell short via split decision in March. It’s a bold move on Ryan’s part to jump right back into the fire against someone who turned out to be nowhere near as shot as her recent BoxRec record would suggest; could be that someone on her team figured out the necessary adjustments.

TBA’s running a Mortal Kombat gauntlet with the undercard, which features Jordan Thompson (13-0, 11 KO), Hopey Price (7-0, 3 KO), Campbell Hatton (7-0, 2 KO), Johnny Fisher (5-0, 4 KO), Nico Leivars (1-0, 1 KO), and Junaid Bostan (1-0, 1 KO)