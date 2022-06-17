Beterbiev vs Smith live streaming weigh-in video, results, how to watch, start time

Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr are set to weigh in today, setting up Saturday’s ESPN main event from New York’s Hulu Theater.

Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KO) is bringing the WBC and IBF light heavyweight titles, with Smith (28-3, 22 KO) coming in with the WBO belt.

We’ll have live updates and all the weights starting at 4 pm ET in this thread:

Along with Beterbiev vs Smith, the ESPN main card will feature Robeisy Ramirez (9-1, 5 KO) taking on Abraham Nova (21-0, 15 KO) in a 10-round featherweight bout.

There will also be prelims on ESPN+, with returns for Top Rank prospects Troy Isley, Floyd Diaz, Jahi Tucker, Bruce Carrington, and others.

Bad Left Hook will have live coverage tomorrow night, June 18, with the main card set to start at 10 pm ET. If you want to come in early for the prelims, which start at 6:30 pm ET on ESPN+, there’s always some dedicated folks in early, too.