George Kambosos Jr activates Devin Haney rematch clause, takes swipe at Tim Tszyu’s popularity

George Kambosos Jr says he has activated his rematch clause to face Devin Haney a second time later this year, which was, to again be very clear, something the Haney team agreed to in the contract for the first fight.

That said, boxing fans aren’t exactly starving for Haney vs Kambosos 2, with Haney having clearly beaten Kambosos just a couple of weeks ago, which was also not exactly the most exciting fight to watch.

From News Corp Australia:

“Yes, the rematch is happening, 100 percent. I have activated the rematch clause. We haven’t finalized a venue. There’s options for Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. It will be in Australia which is great. I know I can win a rematch. I will make some changes and this is my destiny to show how great I am and get those belts back.”

Haney (28-0, 15 KO) has said he’d rather fight Gervonta Davis or Vasiliy Lomachenko, but really the only way out of a Kambosos rematch at this point would seem to be having someone — Top Rank would be the top guess — pay off Kambosos to at least temporarily step aside, which would take a lot of money. Basically, it would take an amount of money that could probably finance two or three of Top Rank’s more standard ESPN events.

In other words, it would be a lot of money to pay someone to not fight. And then Top Rank would also be financing Haney vs Lomachenko, if Lomachenko is ready to leave Ukraine for his career at this point, which was something he declined to do for the June date with Kambosos, where Vasiliy was the originally intended opponent.

As far as Tank Davis, until he actually makes clear that he’s leaving Mayweather Promotions and possibly even PBC, a fight with a Top Rank-contracted Devin Haney should be considered out of the question. But if that were in play, that would also cost a lot of money to put together on top of paying Kambosos not to fight Haney again.

Haney could also vacate his undisputed championship at 135 and move up to 140, where Top Rank do have a number of quality fighters including Josh Taylor, Teofimo Lopez, Jose Ramirez, Jose Zepeda, and Jose Pedraza,

Kambosos is also now in a bit of a beef with 154 lb contender Tim Tszyu, it seems, after reports that Kambosos vs Haney did about 50,000 pay-per-view buys in Australia, which is a far sight below Tszyu’s best of 100,000. He brushed that off by pointing out that he had over 40,000 live in the stadium, which is fair enough, really, and the fight did do a very strong audience of 1.3 million in the United States, for what it’s worth.

“Tim can barely get crowds to his fights in Australia,” Kambosos remarked, adding, “He can barely get 10,000 to his fights, it’s small-time stuff.”

Anyway, the major point is that unless Kambosos is paid a lot of money — and he’s saying that doesn’t motivate him at all — or Haney fully vacates something he worked so hard to get basically as soon as he gets it, you’re going to see the rematch this year, and it’s probably best to just settle a date, get it done, and go from there.