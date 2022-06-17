Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr are just about set to unify three light heavyweight titles on Saturday night at New York’s Hulu Theater.

Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KO) brings the WBC and IBF titles to the fight, while Smith (28-3, 22 KO) has the WBO belt.

Here’s how you can watch the fight.

Bad Left Hook will have live coverage for Beterbiev vs Smith on Saturday, June 18, starting at 10 pm ET.

How do I watch Beterbiev vs Smith?

As always, it depends on where you are.

United States: ESPN will go live with the main card fights at 10 pm ET, and will also have live streaming prelims on ESPN+ starting from 6:30. The main card fights will also air on ESPN+, so if you have that but not ESPN, you’re good.

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event will have coverage from 2:30 am, so technically we're talking about Sunday, June 19 there.

Australia: ESPN on Kayo Sports will reportedly have the fights in Australia. Check the listings for an exact time.

What time will the main event start?

Beterbiev vs Smith ring walks should begin sometime around 11 pm ET in the U.S., which would be 4 am in the United Kingdom and about 1 pm on Sunday in Australia.

What if I can’t watch live but want to know what’s happening?

Great question. Come back to Bad Left Hook and we’ll have full live coverage, including round-by-round for Beterbiev vs Smith starting at 10 pm ET! We will also be in early for the prelim fights.

Running order for the fights

The main card will have just two bouts, first up will be Robeisy Ramirez vs Abraham Nova in a 10-round featherweight fight, and then the Beterbiev vs Smith main event.

The prelim order will be clear after today’s weigh-in, and we’ll update after that.

