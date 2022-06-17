Welterweight titleholder Terence Crawford sits down with DAZN to talk a bit about what he’s got going on right now as we all await news on what will hopefully be an undisputed title unification against Errol Spence Jr.

Crawford says that while Spence is his focus right now, he wouldn’t mind taking a fight against Jermell Charlo if that falls through.

“Hopefully (the Spence fight gets made), that’s the plan, for us to get the job done on the business side and to be able to share the ring and put on a great performance for each and every one of you guys who want to see us share the ring together,” Crawford said.

“I think the time right now is the best time because it’s for all the marbles. You got Errol Spence got three of the titles, I got one, it would be for undisputed. There wouldn’t be no other champion in the division and I feel like this is the biggest moment for us to fight.

“I’m not gonna tell you what’s my strengths and his weaknesses, and his weaknesses and my strengths. You just got to sit there and watch as a fan and assess it by yourself.

“I don’t know (who has the better power). Styles make fights. Me and Errol got a different style. We fought Shawn Porter in two completely different styles of fighting. You never know. I never got hit by him so I don’t know how hard he hit. He’s never been hit by me so he don’t know how hard I hit. But that’s not what’s gonna determine the winner and the loser, who punches harder. There’s a lot (more) that goes into winning a fight than who hits hard.

“(Our trainers) will play a big role in getting us prepared to fight in the biggest fight of both of our careers. He got Derrick James who got him to this point in his career where he’s undefeated, unified champion. He got Charlo to become undisputed champion at 154, so he’s doing big things over there with his fighters. So is (my team); both trainers is doing what they have to do to make sure their fighter is 100 percent ready, and it’s gonna be good seeing them make adjustments in camp, and us fighters make adjustments, and let’s see who comes out on top.

“If that fight with Charlo is a fight that can be taken if the Errol Spence fight doesn’t come to fruition, of course I’ll take it. I think I match up pretty well. I’m very skillful, and very strong, I believe in myself, believe in my abilities, and I believe that I match up real well with him.

“Right now I’m just in the process of trying to secure this (Spence) fight. Everything else can be talked about later.”