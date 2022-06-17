Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera exhibition moving to November

With the postponement of the Hughie Fury vs Michael Hunter fight everyone craved, the exhibition between legends Ricky Hatton and Marco Antonio Barrera has gone with it, which was expected.

Hatton said on social media that his portion of the event will be moved to November, and posted some photos of himself and son Hatton working in the ring together.

“Gutted the fight fell through,” he said of the exhibition with Barrera. “I’d worked so fucking hard. But I’m staying at it. Me and (Barrera) will be back in November. The show still goes on, passing all me experience to my son.”

The younger Hatton (7-0, 2 KO) is scheduled to return to the ring on Matchroom’s Aug. 6 show in Sheffield, England.

The elder Hatton had recently posted to show off how much weight he’d lost since he started training again in March, which was pretty much par for the course for the man once affectionately — and to some, not so affectionately — known as “Ricky Fatton” between bouts.

Hopefully, the Hatton-Barrera exhibition does get a new date and all goes well. When done without the ridiculous WWE-ish lie about what they are, exhibitions are honestly a fun enough way for fans to see old favorites back in the ring putting on a show, often for a good cause, and it’s clear this was something that had Hatton and Barrera energized and excited.