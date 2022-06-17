Beterbiev vs Smith weigh-in video, results, stare down

Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr are officially set for Saturday night’s three-belt light heavyweight title unification, with both fighters making weight today in New York.

Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KO) came in at the limit of 175 lbs, with Smith (28-3, 22 KO) weighing in at 174.6.

Beterbiev will be defending the WBC and IBF titles, while Smith has the WBO belt. The WBA belt, of course, is held by Dmitry Bivol, who has said he’d like to have an undisputed championship fight, but that may have to wait a long while.

The main support fight on the undercard is also set, as Robeisy Ramirez (9-1, 5 KO) and Abraham Nova (21-0, 15 KO) made weight for their 10-round featherweight matchup, which is an abnormally intriguing Top Rank “co-feature” fight, to be honest.

Ramirez came in at 125.8, with Nova at 125.4, so both just a bit under the 126 lb limit.

Bad Left Hook will have live coverage for Beterbiev vs Smith including round-by-round updates starting at 10 pm ET on Saturday, June 18. There will also be prelims coverage beginning at 6:30 pm ET, streaming live on ESPN+.

Beterbiev vs Smith weigh-in video