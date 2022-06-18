Beterbiev vs Smith: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time for main event, undercard lineup, more

Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr are set to unify a trio of light heavyweight titles tonight on ESPN, in what promises to be a hard-hitting main event.

In the night’s co-feature, Robeisy Ramirez will face Abraham Nova in a good featherweight matchup set for 10 rounds, and there will also be prelims on ESPN+ featuring notable Top Rank prospects Jahi Tucker, Troy Isley, Bruce Carrington, Floyd Diaz, and more.

Wil Esco will be on the round by round call for the main card fights starting at 10 pm ET, and I’ll be in here from 6 pm or 6:30 pm ET for the prelims with highlights and results, all of that in this stream:

The main event likely will start sometime around 11 pm ET, maybe a bit before or after. If you need any more info on how to watch, click here!

Join us tonight!

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)

Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KO) vs Joe Smith Jr (28-3, 22 KO), light heavyweights, 12 rounds, for Beterbiev’s WBC and IBF titles and Smith’s WBO title

Robeisy Ramirez (9-1, 5 KO) vs Abraham Nova (21-0, 15 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds

Prelims (ESPN+, 6:00 pm ET)

Note: ESPN+ are listing the prelims starting at 6:30 pm ET, but emcee Mark Shunock said 6 pm ET repeatedly at the weigh-in, so we’re listing 6 pm ET so that nobody gets confused and misses anything. Often one of these things — ESPN+ early listing or Shunock at the weigh-in — is wrong, so just a heads-up.