Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz reportedly on for Sept. 4 on PBC pay-per-view

Andy Ruiz Jr and Luis Ortiz finally appear to have a date, as ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reports that the bout will come on Sunday, Sept. 4, a Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view with FOX branding, which is something we haven’t seen in months now.

Ruiz (34-2, 22 KO) last fought in May 2021, coming off the canvas in round two to beat faded veteran Chris Arreola, which was the former titleholder’s first fight since a Dec. 2019 rematch loss to Anthony Joshua, where he showed up way out of shape and paid the price in Saudi Arabia.

Ruiz responded to that loss by getting in better shape and working with trainer Eddy Reynoso and the Canelo team. It’s now reported that he’s no longer with Reynoso, and will be trained by Alfredo Osuna, but from very recent social media posts, he does look like he’s stayed in about the shape we saw him in against Arreola, and probably will trim down a bit with a full camp.

The 43-year-old Ortiz (33-2, 28 KO) is still a very dangerous fighter, but the Cuban southpaw had to come off the canvas twice in his sixth round stoppage win over Charles Martin in January, too, and just given his age and that performance, we have to think he’s seen his best days come and go, as well.

It’s a big fight for both of these guys, at least if they want to get back in the heavyweight title mix. Ruiz, of course, had the upset shock win over Joshua in 2019 and then the rematch loss, and also lost a majority decision to Joseph Parker in a vacant WBO title fight back in 2016. Ortiz has had a pair of title shots, two stoppage losses to Deontay Wilder in 2018 and 2019.

The fight will reportedly take place in Los Angeles, which could mean any number of venues in or around the city.