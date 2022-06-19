Rodriguez vs Rungvisai, more: How to watch, full boxing schedule for June 23-25, 2022

Thursday, June 23

DAZN and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Rodriguez vs Rungivsai press conference.

Friday, June 24

DAZN and Social Media, 2:00 pm ET, Rodriguez vs Rungivsai weigh-in.

ProBox TV, 8:30 pm ET, Jonathan Gonzalez vs Mark Anthony Barriga. Gonzalez makes the first defense of the WBO 108 lb belt he won from Elwin Soto last October, taking on Barriga in Kissimmee, Fla. Gonzalez has always been a good, skilled fighter, but he’s also been stopped three times, and the general knock on him is that if you get to him, you can hurt him. Barriga is not a big puncher at all, though, and may have to rely on out-boxing Gonzalez, which is tough to do. This could be a crafty, nip-and-tuck sort of fight. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Saturday, June 25

Sky Sports (UK), 2:00 pm ET, Sam Eggington vs Przemyslaw Zysk. Eggington always gives full effort, Zysk is unbeaten but unproven. Lots of prospects in action — Adam Azim, Cori Gibbs, Shakiel Thompson, Rhys Edwards, Kaisee Benjamin, and Karriss Artingstall will make her pro debut after winning bronze in the extremely competitive featherweight division in Tokyo.

DAZN and Social Media, 5:00 pm ET, Rodriguez vs Rungivsai prelims. Raymond Ford has a good 10-round fight set with fellow unbeaten Richard Medina that I think will be on this part of the card simply because the main card has so much going on and is so loaded. Nikita Ababiy is back in action against Noe Larios Jr, whom you may remember from a Liverpool loss to Caoimhin Agyarko where he took Agyarko into the ninth round. These are prelims worth tuning in early to watch if you care about prospects. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, Julio Cesar Martinez vs McWilliams Arroyo 2, Jessica McCaskill vs Alma Ibarra, Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs Ronny Rios. There’s not a single “interim” or “regular” belt on the line in these four world title fights from San Antone. This is one for the nerds, a gift from Eduardo Grande of Matchroom USA; this is no “major event,” we won’t see a fifth of the interest we saw for Tank Davis vs Rolly Romero, but it is a great card full of nice, genuinely division-relevant matchups. I’m assuming Hearn will shove Marc Castro’s prelim-level fight on the main card, too, because he is consumed with Marc Castro: Future Megastar. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

ESPN+, 9:00 pm ET, Elwin Soto vs Hekkie Budler. This is a good matchup, two top 10 guys at 108, two former titlists. Soto has always felt kinda-sorta fluky but at the same time, he did get the job done making four successful defenses of the WBO title he controversially won from Tito Acosta in 2019, before losing it to Jonathan Gonzalez last October. And he is routinely a good watch, a very entertaining fighter. Budler is 34 and came back 13 months ago with a win at home in South Africa, and before that hadn’t fought since Hiroto Kyoguchi stopped him in 2018. We’ll see what he has left.