George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney just had a press conference a few days ago, which resulted in Kambosos going mildly viral due to calling Haney a “rat” and Haney not getting as much attention for calling Kambosos an “actor,” and now the two are set to meet up again at their final press conference.

The presser goes live at 9 pm ET this evening. That’s right, a prime time (U.S.) press conference! Will the wonders of time zones never cease?

Kambosos (20-0, 10 KO) will defend the WBA, IBF, and WBO belts in the fight, with Haney (27-0, 15 KO) bringing the WBC belt, meaning we’ll finally, actually have an undisputed champion in the division.

Expect more on Haney being a rat, Kambosos being an actor, and I think there’s actually something interesting to all this, to seeing if Kambosos can press Haney into losing his cool, which Devin really never does.

