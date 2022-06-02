As WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo gets ready to defend his strap against challenger Maciej Sulecki on a June 18 Showtime main event, Charlo appeared at a virtual press conference to promote the bout and talk about his expectations for the fight.

“Juneteenth is my day and I’m happy to be performing again on the main stage in my city at Toyota Center” Charlo said. “It’s going to be a great night of boxing against another tough opponent. I’m ready to get in there.

“My opponents always talk. Once they get in there with me, they see that it’s a whole different story. I wanted someone like him who will come in not scared and ready to fight. That’s what I need.”

Charlo, 32, would continue on by relating how he’s now reached the prime of his career and is so confident in his own ability that it doesn’t really matter who he goes up against.

“I’m in my prime and I’m ready for everybody,” Charlo said. “No matter who they put in front of me, I’ll make the adjustments and get the win. All those names are just names to me.

“Sulecki is a good challenger. A lot of people might not know him but he’s been in there with top competition. This is the right timing for this fight against a strong opponent. I’m ready for whatever he brings. He says he can beat my tactics, but once he’s in there he’s going to have to survive.”

As for what the future could potentially hold for Charlo should he come out on top here, he says he doesn’t feel hurried to make any move up the scales, and that he’ll evaluate all his options once he takes care of business here.

“I’m not in a rush. I’m the champion at 160 pounds,” Charlo continued. “So these guys have to fight me no matter what. I have my sights set on bigger opposition. We’ll move forward when it’s time. If I have to move up to 168 to do that, let’s look at the drawing board after this fight.”

But as for now, Big Charlo has a fight date on the near horizon and has been focusing all of his attention on Sulecki.

“I’m very familiar with Sulecki. I’ve trained with one of his friends and he’ll be able to tell him what that heat is going to be like in the ring.

“This is going to be another war. I’m going to be in the pocket and ready to go. Whatever he does, I’ll make the adjustments. If I hit him with something flush, I’m going to knock him out.”

Of course Jermall is just one half of the world champion brothers, with Jermell have just recently becoming undisputed at 154 pounds, something Jermall says has inspired him to continue to do great things.

“It motivated me to see my brother Jermell capture those goals that we’ve both always wanted. That’s something that I want to do,” Charlo said. “Sulecki is standing in front of that goal right now. Everyone wants to be champion, but not everyone is destined to be a champion.

“I’m fighting to get the biggest names and get the biggest fights. I’m fighting for my legacy. I’m fighting for something way bigger than just fighting Sulecki.”