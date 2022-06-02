As we look ahead to the upcoming June 18 middleweight title fight between Jermall Charlo and Maciej Sulecki, set to headline on Showtime, Sulecki made an appearance at the virtual press conference for the event to share his perspective on the fight at hand.

“I took this fight because I like to be the underdog,” Sulecki said. “I like to go into the lion’s den, I’m comfortable there. I took this fight because I believe I’m the better fighter. I’m ready to take my chance. I live for that moment to fight against one of the best fighters in the world.”

In this meeting Sulecki will be taking on a talented fighter with some credentials as he sports the green world title, but Sulecki doesn’t think the level of competition is anything he’s not familiar with.

“I don’t think Charlo is a better fighter than Andrade or Jacobs,” Sulecki continued. “I think they’re all similar fighters. Charlo is still a great fighter with an explosive punch. I’m just ready for this fight. I’m going to make it all happen on June 18 in the ring.

“Both fights against Jacobs and Andrade have prepared me for this fight. Charlo has made mistakes before and I want to exploit those mistakes. I know what it takes at this level now.

“Charlo is a different fighter than past opponents and I respect him for being a champion. I’m ready to face the best Charlo possible on June 18 and my only focus is on winning this fight.”

And as for the banter leading up to this bout, Sulecki isn’t all too interested in engaging Charlo in a war of words, he’s just preparing to handle the business on fight night itself.

“Words don’t win fights. This is going to be a different story than my other fights against top guys. I’ve been here before and training hard and I’m just ready to show everything on June 18.

“Since I was a child I always dreamed of that green belt. This is the fight of my life. I’ve done everything that I needed to do to get to this moment. I want to be the new champion on June 18.

“The talking doesn’t matter, it just matters what happens in the ring. I don’t think about anything but what I have to do. We prepared very well for this fight. Charlo is strong, but I have a good right hand too.”

Sulecki would also reassure all fans that he’ll indeed be coming to win this fight, and prove his own quality after coming up short in previous title opportunity against Demetrius Andrade.

“I’m here because I always give my best,” Sulecki said. “For the fans who are watching this fight, they’re going to see a lot of emotion and fire from me. I’m going to show everyone that I’m a great fighter and I’m not afraid of anyone. Charlo will bring the same thing and I know we’ll give the fans a great fight. I can’t wait to step into the ring on June 18. The ring will clarify everything.”