Rolando Romero reflects on Gervonta Davis loss: “I lost to the better man, I’ll have to work for rematch”

Even though Rolando Romero was knocked out in the sixth round by Gervonta Davis last Saturday, Rolly was his usual, brash self in the immediate post-fight aftermath, demanding a rematch and claiming he exposed Davis and won every round of the fight.

Given some time to reflect, Romero (14-1, 12 KO) is taking an approach fans will probably find a lot more palatable, though he hasn’t lost his confidence.

“I lost to the better man that night, I felt was doing a good job backing him up with my jab,” said Romero. “I was winning the fight and I made a mistake and got caught. I will work hard to get back to the top with the goal to become a champion. Much respect to Tank and I wish him well. The Rolly show must go on.”

The 26-year-old Romero, who only took up boxing at 17, was down 48-47 and 49-46 on two score cards, but was up 48-47 on the third. Bad Left Hook had the fight 48-47 for Davis on two separate unofficial cards at the time of the stoppage.

The event created a massive amount of buzz, though, and Romero was a big part of that, doing a great job selling the fight and himself, and realistically he performed better than a lot of skeptics — some of whom may have tuned in just to see him get embarrassed — believed he would.

And he believes his performance and the fact that he created those waves will help him stay in big fights, which he says is exactly what he wants.

“I’ll be ready to get back in the ring as soon as my name is called,” he said. “I know I got what it takes to be a world champion, and sooner than later, I will accomplish that goal.

“I made a name for myself and now I can get those big fights with all the top fighters in the division. Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, George Kambosos, I want to fight them all. At some point, I will want my rematch with Tank, but I know I’ll have to work my way back to that position.”

