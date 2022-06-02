WBC orders Callum Smith vs Mathieu Bauderlique final eliminator

Near the end of a lengthy discussion with SecondsOut, Eddie Hearn revealed two interesting factoids about Callum Smith: his next fight will land on the Usyk vs Joshua 2 card later this summer and the WBC has ordered him to face European light heavyweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Mathieu Bauderlique in a final eliminator.

This will be Smith’s (28-1, 20 KO) second appearance at 175, having kicked off his light heavyweight campaign with a frightening one-punch knockout of Lenin Castillo last September.

A win here will earn him a shot at the winner of Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr later this month, though he might have to wait a bit; Beterbiev took care of his WBC mandatory when he beat down Marcus Browne last time out, so even if the Beterbiev-Smith winner doesn’t make an immediate push to fight Dmitry Bivol, it’ll be a while before the WBC’s back atop the mandatory queue.

Bauderlique (21-1, 12 KO) has spent the entirety of his decade-long pro career in his native France. His most notable victories came over aging veterans Doudou Ngumbu and, most recently, Igor Mikhalkin for the vacant Euro title formerly held by Dominic Boesel. He’s better than the likes of Castillo, at least, though he’s unlikely to prepare “Mundo” for a crack at one of the world champs.