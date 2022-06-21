Tuesday is podcast day here at Bad Left Hook, and John and Scott are back with the latest episode of Prophets of Goom!

This week we discuss Artur Beterbiev’s violent triumph over Joe Smith Jr, Matchroom’s upcoming card on Saturday with four (4) world title fights on DAZN, and some actual big news over the past week, including Usyk vs Joshua 2 being official, Ruiz vs Ortiz being closer to official, and Tank Davis’ future as Eddie Hearn and Leonard Ellerbe do Tweets and stuff.

A quick rundown of the topics:

0:00:00 Introduction

Introduction 0:05:24 Preview: Matchroom’s Saturday night world title bonanza for big nerds!

Preview: Matchroom’s Saturday night world title bonanza for big nerds! 0:24:24 Previews: Gonzalez vs Barriga on ProBox TV this Friday! Soto vs Budler on ESPN+ this Saturday! John tries to say “Przemyslaw Zysk” and Scott refuses the IBO!

Previews: Gonzalez vs Barriga on ProBox TV this Friday! Soto vs Budler on ESPN+ this Saturday! John tries to say “Przemyslaw Zysk” and Scott refuses the IBO! 0:33:40 Intermission: Big programming announcement for next week and then John educates us all on “WhirlyBall”

Intermission: Big programming announcement for next week and then John educates us all on “WhirlyBall” 0:44:38 Recap: Artur Beterbiev smashes Joe Smith Jr, what’s next for each fighter? How close is Bivol vs Beterbiev? (John forgets to slot in Robeisy Ramirez talk and Scott also forgets to bring it up until listening back now to do these timestamps)

Recap: Artur Beterbiev smashes Joe Smith Jr, what’s next for each fighter? How close is Bivol vs Beterbiev? (John forgets to slot in Robeisy Ramirez talk and Scott also forgets to bring it up until listening back now to do these timestamps) 0:59:20 NEWS! Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 20, how will it go? Can Joshua win this time?

NEWS! Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 20, how will it go? Can Joshua win this time? 1:03:28 NEWS! Andy Ruiz Jr faces Luis Ortiz on Sept. 4, probably! Who stays in the conversation?

NEWS! Andy Ruiz Jr faces Luis Ortiz on Sept. 4, probably! Who stays in the conversation? 1:08:40 NEWS! Vergil Ortiz Jr against Michael McKinson Aug. 6 and Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe on July 23

NEWS! Vergil Ortiz Jr against Michael McKinson Aug. 6 and Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe on July 23 1:14:00 NEWS! The war of words between Eddie Hearn and Leonard Ellerbe and Gervonta Davis’ future

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.