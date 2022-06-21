Jarrell Miller to fight in Argentina on June 23, first bout in nearly four years

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller, who has been exiled from boxing since multiple drug test failures in 2019 and 2020 took him out of a fight with Anthony Joshua and then a Top Rank return the next year, will return to the ring this Thursday, June 23, for a bout in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The 33-year-old Miller (23-0-1, 20 KO) had been previously reported to fight on a June 25 Triller Fight Club show, an event that isn’t actually happening. So instead, he returns abroad to face 29-year-old Ariel Esteban Bracamonte (11-7, 6 KO) in a 10-round fight.

Bracamonte is someone you may have seen before, as he’s a well-traveled professional opponent. He was stopped after seven by Dave Allen in 2018, and beaten over eight rounds by Demsey McKean in London on Feb. 27 of this year. He’s also lost fights in Russia (twice), France, and Nigeria, but is 11-1 at home in Argentina against opposition of lesser quality.

Miller’s last fight came in Nov. 2018, when he knocked out Bogdan Dinu in the fourth round. His charisma and size and being American had earned him some attention and gotten him into place for a shot against Joshua at Madison Square Garden, which instead quite famously went to Andy Ruiz Jr on short notice.

“I’m very excited about Jarrell’s return to the ring,” said promoter Dmitriy Salita. “He has matured and refocused to establish himself at the top of the heavyweight division with his special ‘Brooklyn spice.’ Jarrell is more than ready to answer all the questions, one fight at a time, inside the ring.”

“It’s been a very long time and I’m proud to say that Jarrell has made good use of it over the last two years,” added his other promoter, Greg Cohen. “He’s more focused and dedicated than ever and will undoubtedly re-inject some more excitement into the heavyweight division. It’s time to get to back to work!”

Personally, I’m not sure I’d use “re-inject” or even a mysterious “Brooklyn spice” when hyping a Big Baby Miller return, but that’s me, and maybe they both know exactly what they’re saying.