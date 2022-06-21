Puerto Rican prospects added to June 24 ProBox TV card topped by Gonzalez vs Barriga title fight

Friday’s ProBox TV card from Kissimmee, Fla., will be headlined by the WBO 108 lb title fight between Jonathan Gonzalez and Mark Anthony Barriga, plus we’ll see Axel Vega take on Angelino Cordova in the featured undercard bout, and now the show has been rounded out officially with several Puerto Rican prospects in action.

The live stream will begin at 7:30 pm ET, and here’s what else you can see on the card:

Hakim Lopez (12-0, 8 KO) vs Cruse Stewart (8-0, 6 KO) in an eight-round light heavyweight bout.

Najee Lopez (4-0, 4 KO) vs Jeysson Monroy (1-0, 1 KO) in a six-rounder at cruiserweight. Monroy was a 2012 Olympian for Colombia, and Wikipedia also lists him as a “model and actor” along with being a boxer. He goes mainly by one name: “Jeysson.” He is 37 years young.

Jaycob Gomez (4-0, 4 KO) takes on Ramon Esperanza (22-20-1, 11 KO) in a six-round junior lightweight fight.

Jan Paul Rivera (2-0, 2 KO) vs Cesar Martinez (4-6-2, 1 KO) in a four-round fight of mysterious weight that I won’t bother looking up because nobody actually cares or has read this far, to be honest.

Welterweight Jocksan Blanco (3-0, 1 KO) in a four-round fight.

Trinidad Vargas makes his pro debut at 115 lbs against Josh Aarons (0-2, 0 KO).

We will have live coverage for the show on Friday, because we want to be supportive of ProBox TV as it tries to grab a foothold in a crowded streaming market as a niche product inside an already niche field.