Jousce Gonzalez and Manuel Flores return for Golden Boy Fight Night on July 28

Golden Boy Fight Night will be back on Thursday, July 28, from the usual home at the Fantasy Springs in Indio, Calif., with Jousce Gonzalez and Manuel Flores sharing headlining duties in separate bouts.

“Tito” Gonzalez (12-0-1, 11 KO), a 27-year-old lightweight who fought on the Apr. 21 Fight Night card, will face Jose Angulo (14-2, 7 KO) in an eight-round bout.

“Gucci Manny” Flores (12-0, 9 KO) will take on Daniel Mocada (15-6-2, 5 KO) in an eight-round bantamweight fight.

The rest of the card will be announced soon, and as always the fights will stream live on DAZN, and for free on Golden Boy’s YouTube if you don’t have DAZN.

“I’m ready to get back in the ring and show everyone why I am ready for bigger fights,’ said Gonzalez. “I want the fast track to a world title!”

“I’m fighting for everyone coming out of the Coachella Valley,” said Flores. “Don’t ever let someone tell you that ‘can’t do it.’ You can do whatever it is you want to do as long as you believe in yourself. No matter where you come from, if you are going to be great no one is gonna stop that!”

The shows are never super high-profile, but as we always say, they have a pretty good connect rate for just being an entertaining, fast-paced night of boxing.